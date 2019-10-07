JANESVILLE

Two roads will close under Interstate 90/39 for bridge construction this week, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Highway 14/Humes Road will close nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 9-11. Workers will set girders for the northbound Interstate bridge during the closure.

One northbound and one southbound lane on Highway 26/Milton Avenue will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, while crews pour concrete for the bridge.

Drivers should use alternate routes during these times. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.