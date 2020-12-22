BELOIT
Part of the Interstate 90/39 and Interstate 43 interchange will close overnight for reconstruction starting Tuesday, Jan. 5, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Lanes will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Tuesday to Thursday, Jan. 5 to 7. Crews will be setting girders for the new Highway 81 bridge over the Interstate, according to the release.
Detour signs will be posted for motorists to follow according to the news release.
Work is weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information or updates, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.