In what is expected to be the first significant local winter weather event of the season, forecasters say Rock County residents could see a wintry mix over night, but probably not much in the way of snow accumulation.
But as rain turns to sleet and snow overnight and into early Sunday, travelers will want to watch for slushy conditions and possible icing to develop, in southern Wisconsin, forecasters say.
According to an alert on Saturday evening from the National Weather Service, snow accumulations of 2 inches to 4 inches are expected overnight farther north, in Central Wisconsin.
But in Rock County and along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line, forecasters say they look for a mix of freezing rain to turn to snow late, with any accumulation on the ground remaining “slushy” in nature.
People traveling north overnight through Sauk, Columbia, Marquette, and Green Lake Counties and other portions of Central Wisconsin should watch for the heaviest possible freezing rain, ice or snow accumulation overnight.
As a line of precipitation extending from northern Missouri to southern Ontario slowly moves east across the upper Midwest, forecasters expect rain to move into Rock County later this evening.
AccuWeather forecasts show that some overnight ice accumulation here is possible, but the National Weather Service predicts that any icing of roadways near the state line would likely be limited to highway overpasses, bridges and other elevated roadways.
Temperatures late tonight should hover right around freezing, here, which forecasters say means that rain could change over to slush, ice or snow before turning back to rain in the early morning hours Sunday.