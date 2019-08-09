ORFORDVILLE

An Illinois woman died after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Highway 81 in southwestern Rock County, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies responded to the crash at 8:48 a.m. Friday on Highway 81 east of South Cox Road, which was closed to traffic for more than two hours.

The victim, a 68-year-old woman from Bloomingdale, Illinois, was traveling west on Highway 81 in a Ford Fusion. She crossed the centerline into eastbound traffic, where she struck the rear axle of a 2019 International semitrailer truck, according to the release.

The car had heavy front-end damage, and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, where was pronounced dead.

The truck driver, a 41-year-old man from Antioch, Illinois, was uninjured.