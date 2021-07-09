BELOIT
Overnight closures are planned on Interstate 90/39 Tuesday night through Thursday at the I-90/39 and Interstate 43/Highway 81 interchange, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Closures will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 13 through 15, according to the release.
Crews will set girders for the I-43 southbound flyover ramp to I-90/39 during closures. Signs and message boards will direct traffic through a detour route, according to the release.
Drivers should use alternate routes if possible. Construction is weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information or updates, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.