BELOIT
The Interstate 43/Highway 81 ramp to southbound Interstate 90/39 will close briefly overnight Wednesday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
The ramp will close from 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, until 1 a.m. Thursday, March 4. Crews will replace bridge framework on the new highway bridges over the Interstate, according to the release.
Motorists must use alternate routes in this area, such as northbound I-90/39 to County S/Shopiere Road to travel south on I-90/39, according to the release.
Work is weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90 or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.