BELOIT

The Interstate 43/Highway 81 ramp to northbound Interstate 90/39 will close from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Monday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Bridge crews will set steel girders for future flyover ramps at the interchange, according to the release.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during those times. Construction is weather dependent and subject to change.

For updates on the expansion project, visit projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90 or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.