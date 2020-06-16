BELOIT

The Interstate 43/Highway 81 ramp to I-90/39 northbound will close from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 and Monday, June 22, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Bridge crews will be setting steel girders for future flyover ramps at the interchange, according to the release.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during these times. Construction is weather dependent and subject to change.

For updates on the Interstate Expansion Project, visit projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90 or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.