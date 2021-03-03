BELOIT
The Interstate 43/Highway 81 ramp to southbound Interstate 90/39 will close briefly overnight today, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
The ramp will close from 11 p.m. today until 1 a.m. Thursday, March 4. Crews replace bridge framework on the new highway bridges over the interstate, according to the release.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes in this area, such as northbound I-90/39 to County S/Shopiere Road to travel south on I-90/39, according to the release.
Work is weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90 or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.