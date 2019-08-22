JANESVILLE

Multiple road closures are planned next week under Interstate 90/39 overpasses as crews continue bridge work that's part of the expansion project.

Highway 26/Milton Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28-29, and from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29-30, so crews can set girders for the new bridge. Detours will be posted.

Mount Zion Avenue will be closed from 1 to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, as crews pour the concrete deck on the new overpass. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Ruger Avenue also will be closed from 1 to 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, for concrete deck pouring.

Bus stops 351, 352 and 358 will be closed temporarily during this time. Route 3 (Wright Road) will use a detour on its first two trips of the day.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For questions about bus routes and detours, call the Janesville Transit System at 608-755-3150.

For more information or updates on the I-90/39 expansion project, call the field office at 608-530-1500 or visit www.i39-90.wi.gov.