JANESVILLE

Traffic will shift into the northbound lanes on Interstate 90/39 north of Janesville starting Thursday, June 6, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The shift will affect the section south of the Rock River bridges near Edgerton to Townline Road north of the Highway 26 interchange, according to the release.

Two lanes will remain open in each direction. Speed limits are 60 mph in work zones.

In anticipation of the traffic switch, Janesville Rest Area 17 will close from 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, until 5 a.m. Thursday, June 6. Access to the Highway 26 and Highway 14 interchanges in Janesville will remain open, according to the release.

Closures and lane shifts are weather dependent and might change.

For more information, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.