BELOIT
Several Interstate 90/39 ramps will close Thursday and Friday, Oct. 24-25, as crews construct a temporary diamond interchange, state Department of Transportation officials said.
The new interchange, which is expected to open in November, will accommodate future traffic staging and construction on the I-90/39 expansion, according to a DOT news release.
Ramps set to close include:
- I-90/39 southbound ramp to Highway 81/Milwaukee Road, from 10 p.m. Thursday to midnight.
- I-43 southbound ramp to southbound I-90/39 from midnight to 3 a.m. Friday.
- I-90/39 southbound ramp to northbound I-43 ramp from midnight to 3 a.m. Friday.
- Highway 81 ramp to southbound I-90/39 from 3 to 5 a.m. Friday.
The work is weather dependent and subject to change.
To view a map of closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.