BELOIT

Several Interstate 90/39 ramps will close Thursday and Friday, Oct. 24-25, as crews construct a temporary diamond interchange, state Department of Transportation officials said.

The new interchange, which is expected to open in November, will accommodate future traffic staging and construction on the I-90/39 expansion, according to a DOT news release.

Ramps set to close include:

I-90/39 southbound ramp to Highway 81/Milwaukee Road, from 10 p.m. Thursday to midnight.

I-43 southbound ramp to southbound I-90/39 from midnight to 3 a.m. Friday.

I-90/39 southbound ramp to northbound I-43 ramp from midnight to 3 a.m. Friday.

Highway 81 ramp to southbound I-90/39 from 3 to 5 a.m. Friday.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

To view a map of closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.