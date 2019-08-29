BELOIT

The southbound Interstate 90/39 ramp to Highway 81/Milwaukee Road will close overnight starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The ramp will close from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, while crews remove the large sign over the Interstate lanes. The sign removal is in preparation for temporary lane widening and construction staging, according to a news release.

All other Interstate/Highway 81 interchanges are expected to remain open, according to the release.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during the closure. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For updated travel information, visit 511wi.gov.

View a map of road closures linked to the Interstate expansion project at https://www.gazettextra.com/interstate.