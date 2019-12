BELOIT

The Interstate 43 northbound ramp to County X/Hart Road will close tonight starting at 10 p.m., according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The ramp will reopen at 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Drivers should plan alternate routes during this time, according to the release.

For a map of closures caused by the Interstate Expansion Project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.