BELOIT

Multiple ramps along Interstate 90/39 in the Beloit area will close starting Friday, Dec. 20, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will complete pavement markings and traffic shifts in preparation for the winter shutdown.

Planned ramp closures include:

Highway 75 ramp to northbound I-90/39 will close from 9 p.m. Friday until midnight. Motorists should use alternate routes.

The Beloit rest area entrance ramp on northbound I-90/39 will close from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

I-90/39 ramp from the Beloit rest area to northbound I-90/39 will close from midnight to 7 a.m. Saturday. The rest area also will be closed during this time.

Access to the Interstate 43/Highway 81 interchange will remain open during roadwork, which is weather dependent and subject to change.

For a map of closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.