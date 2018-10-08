01STOCK_I90_NIGHT

JANESVILLE

The weather will have to clear up before the state Department of Transportation shifts traffic to a set of new lanes on Interstate 90/39 through the Janesville’s area.

The DOT said it’s delaying until Thursday night its plan to switch traffic onto new concrete pavement on the northbound I-90/39 lanes between Highway 11 and Humes Road.

The DOT had planned the switch tonight but delayed it because rain is forecast.

The work is part of the ongoing I-90/39 lane expansion between Beloit and Madison.

Motorists should expect nighttime closures from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday during the switch. People should watch for lane shifts and crossovers and the closure of the Racine Street and Avalon Road ramps on and off I-90/39 on Thursday night.

When the lane switch is completed, two lanes will remain open in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-90/39, the DOT said.

Also this week, the department said local motorists should watch for the closure of Ruger Avenue under I-90/39 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Palmer Drive will remain open.

The DOT has postponed closing the County N on- and off-ramp at I-90/39 until next week.

