JANESVILLE

Lane and ramp closures on Interstate 90/39 near Janesville on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning are expected to cause delays and backups, the state Department of Transportation said.

Work crews will shift southbound traffic onto concrete pavement from the Highway 14/Humes Road interchange to Hart Road north of Beloit, according to a news release sent Monday afternoon.

To make that shift, the department announced these closures:

One I-90/39 southbound lane between Janesville and Beloit will close from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. This closure is expected to cause “significant backups and delays,” the release states.

The northbound Interstate will be restricted to one lane from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The southbound ramp to Highway 11/Racine Street (Exit 175) will close from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday, requiring motorists to use alternate routes.

The Highway 11/Racine Street ramp to southbound I-90/39 will close from 6 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, also requiring alternate routes.

The southbound ramp to Highway 11/Avalon Road (Exit 177) will close from 10 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, also requiring alternate routes.

The DOT expects the Interstate expansion between Janesville and Beloit to be finished in fall 2021.

For more information, visit i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.

For a map of closures caused by the Interstate expansion project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.