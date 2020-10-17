JANESVILLE

Hundreds of people lined up Saturday waiting for the president of the United States to give a speech boosting law enforcement in Janesville—the largest city in a region in south central Wisconsin that health officials says has become a cauldron of new COVID-19 infections.

Under gray skies and spitting rain Saturday, campaign volunteers and workers and local police were prepping crowd control measures for an airport hangar rally by President Donald J. Trump that’s slated at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

The campaign visit comes about a week after President Trump emerged from a short hospitalization and a White House quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

It also comes just after health officials reported a record jump in new novel coronavirus cases in Wisconsin on Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. According to data released Friday, the state reported 3,861 new infections. That’s a new record for new cases, and it tops the 3,747 new cases reported just a day earlier.

That sobering trend has statewide and local Democratic leaders in statements released on Friday and Saturday slamming the President for his choice to make fundraiser and campaign stops in Wisconsin.

Trump’s Janesville rally is expected to draw thousands of guests who’d park at Blackhawk Technical Collge a few miles away from the airport and ride shuttle buses to the rally grounds. Gates are set to open at 3 p.m. for guests who’d be corralled through a series of gates to risers near a hangar at the airport for a quasi-outdoor rally, where some people would mingle for hours before the president is due to touch down.

By noon, hundreds of people had lined up for the rally, snaking through lines at gates set up in a private lot at airport. As of 2 p.m., a private airport hangar owned by Beloit business mogul Diane Hendricks' company ABC Supply was set up as the venue and security checkpoint for the crowd and media.

Trump's campaign had announced earlier his appearance was to be a fundraiser, but the complexion changed midweek when the campaign announced the event would be a rally open to the public.

Diane Hendricks in 2016 was a major campaign supporter of Donald Trump in his first run for the White House.

A long queue of people waited to be admitted as they read a byzantine list of rules and prohibited items on a Jumbotron screen set up outside the rally venue. By about 2:15 p.m., The crowd began moving inton a several dozen at a time.

A portion of the crowd was wearing masks, but some people weren't masked. One man in line said he saw everyone get a digital temperature check before they were allowed in line.

Campaign officials did not immediately have a crowd-size estimate.

Meanwhile, in Rock County, the county’s public health department reported 1,030 new COVID cases on Thursday, a 66% jump from two weeks ago. Particularly concerning, county health officials said, is that earlier this week, the county logged a 40% increase in infected school-aged children.

Nick Zupan, who is the county’s epidemiologist, told Janesville business leaders in a conference call this week that the reason for that climb in cases is likely an increase in adults beginning to spend more time at bars, restaurants and other large-scale private gatherings.

It all comes under an ongoing partisan court fight over whether Wisconsin should continue to be under crowd control orders and public masking orders Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently put in place despite the state’s Supreme Court earlier this year throwing out Evers’ safer-at-home declaration.

Evers late this week in statements asked President Trump and his campaign to require face masks at his rally in Janesville. Trump’s campaign said in a disclaimer that anyone attending the event understands the risks of possible COVID-19 infection at a public gathering.

Such disclaimers have become pro forma for the president’s and Vice President Mike Pence’s public appearances. And while the campaign is not requiring mask wearing at Trump’s rally, the campaign said volunteers will make masks and hand sanitizer available and will encourage social distancing at the event.

The president had planned to visit Janesville earlier but canceled his visit after he tested positive for COVID-19.

As the state continued to average more than 3,000 new COVID cases a day this week, Janesville Democratic state Rep. Deb Kolste and Susan French, a Janesville City Council member, held a video conference Saturday morning hosted by the Wisconsin Democrats.

Kolste and Johnson slammed Trump for what the two called a “failed national pandemic response” they believe has led to a COVID case spike locally and statewide and a series of local and national “economic crashes” tied to the pandemic.

The Rock County Board had asked Trump not to visit Janesville in his slated rally that was canceled earlier this month after Trump tested positive for COVID.

Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said in a conference call this week that the county wouldn’t make the same request of the president in his plans to come here Saturday. But Smith acknowledged the county is still “concerned” about large-scale gatherings.

Although Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport is located in Janesville city limits, it’s owned by Rock County.

By Saturday afternoon, rain clouds had cleared off bu the wind had picked up to about 30 miles per hour.

This story was last updated at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Check back for more Gazette updates, photos and alerts on President Trump's Janesville rally.