JANESVILLE
Parts of Highway 14/Humes Road will be closed under Interstate 90/39 on two nights next week so crews can set girders for the new southbound bridge over Highway 14, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Highway 14 will be closed in both directions under I-90/39 from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20-21, according to a DOT news release.
Westbound Highway 14 will be closed under I-90/39 from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21-22. Only one eastbound lane will be open during that time, according to the release.
Motorists must find alternate local routes. They will not be permitted to turn left from the I-90/39 exit ramp to Highway 14.
The closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information on Interstate construction, visit i39-90.wi.gov.