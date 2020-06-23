JANESVILLE

Homes were evacuated southwest of downtown Janesville early Tuesday afternoon for a report of a natural gas leak.

Janesville firefighters were dispatched at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to McKinley Street west of Cherry Street. That section of McKinley Street is being reconstructed.

A Gazette reporter at the scene reported smelling natural gas. He saw two ambulances standing by and people evacuating from homes. Streets in the area were closed.

It appeared people evacuated were moved at least one block away from the incident.

This story will be updated.