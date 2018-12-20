We asked Gazette readers to nominate houses that were well decorated for the holiday season. Below is a map of the nominations we received.
The nominations:
- 126 Jefferson Ave., Janesville
- 132 Jefferson Ave., Janesville
- 3821 Galaxy Drive, Janesville
- 903 Thornecrest Drive, Janesville
- 2101 Joliet St., Janesville
- 3341 N. Chaucer Court, Janesville
- 1427 St. George Lane, Janesville
- 5024 S. Driftwood Drive, Janesville
- 3767 Stone Ridge Drive, Janesville
- 3640 Candlewood Drive, Janesville
- 622 S. Fremont St., Janesville
- 1727 Charles St., Janesville
- 1803 Charles St., Janesville
- 2030 Alexandria Place, Janesville
- 1606 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville
- 1024 Somerset Drive, Janesville
- 4519 W. Noss Road , Beloit
- 124 Lukas Lane, Milton
- 5316 Grandview Drive, Milton
- N6916 Northwood Drive, Elkhorn
- 1024 E. Main St., Whitewater
JT Worley engineered two light shows at Kunes Country auto dealerships in Delavan this year. In doing so, he paved the way for a $25,000 donation to St. John’s Church in Elkhorn.
