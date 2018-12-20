181220_LIGHTS06
A lighted reindeer decorates the side of a home on Alexandria Place in Janesville on Wednesday.

 Angela Major

We asked Gazette readers to nominate houses that were well decorated for the holiday season. Below is a map of the nominations we received.

The nominations:

  • 126 Jefferson Ave., Janesville
  • 132 Jefferson Ave., Janesville
  • 3821 Galaxy Drive, Janesville
  • 903 Thornecrest Drive, Janesville
  • 2101 Joliet St., Janesville
  • 3341 N. Chaucer Court, Janesville
  • 1427 St. George Lane, Janesville
  • 5024 S. Driftwood Drive, Janesville
  • 3767 Stone Ridge Drive, Janesville
  • 3640 Candlewood Drive, Janesville
  • 622 S. Fremont St., Janesville
  • 1727 Charles St., Janesville
  • 1803 Charles St., Janesville
  • 2030 Alexandria Place, Janesville
  • 1606 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville
  • 1024 Somerset Drive, Janesville
  • 4519 W. Noss Road , Beloit
  • 124 Lukas Lane, Milton
  • 5316 Grandview Drive, Milton
  • N6916 Northwood Drive, Elkhorn
  • 1024 E. Main St., Whitewater

