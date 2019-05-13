JANESVILLE

A downed power pole darkened traffic lights after a hit-and-run early Monday morning, according to Sargeant Aaron Dammen.

Officers responded at 3:24 a.m. to the interchange on Interstate 90 and Milton Avenue where they found a truck had crashed into a power pole.

The pole had fallen onto the truck because of the crash cutting power from the traffic lights at the interchange. The driver of the vehicle fled and police are still searching for them, according to Dammen.

Officers directing traffic through the intersection until power returns to the traffic lights.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. People also may submit anonymous tips using the P3 Tips app on their smartphones.