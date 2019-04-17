JANESVILLE

Westbound Highway 14/Humes Road will reduce to one lane from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 18, near Interstate 90/39, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Crews will be working on storm sewers during the closure. Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra traveling time.

For more information visit the I-39/90 Project Facebook page or www.i39-90.wi.gov.