JANESVILLE

Highway 14/Humes Road will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 9-10, under the Interstate 90/39 bridge, city officials said.

Both east and westbound lanes will be closed as crews set girders for the northbound bridge. Left turns off Interstate exit ramps will not be permitted during the closures. Detours will be posted, according to a news release.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The Nightside Milton bus route will be affected. Bus Stop 340, on the corner of Pontiac Drive and Highway 14, will not be served during the closures, according to the release.

For questions about the closures, call the I-90/38 Field Office at 608-530-5100. For questions about bus routes, call Janesville Transit System at 608-755-3150.

To view a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.