JANESVILLE

Highway 14/Humes Road under Interstate 90/39 will close from 8 p.m. today until 8 a.m. Saturday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Crews will complete replacement of the northbound Interstate bridge.

Left turns from the Interstate exit ramps will be prohibited, according to the release.

Drivers must use alternate routes during the closure.

For updates on the I-39/90 Expansion Project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.