JANESVILLE
Highway 51 south of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport will be closed in both directions until at least 1 p.m. today, a Wisconsin State Patrol inspector at the scene said.
The semitrailer truck hauling trash or recycling from Madison overturned in the southbound ditch at 3:56 a.m.
Inspector Jake Devries said the cause of the crash is not clear. The truck rolled onto its side in the ditch. By 9 a.m., tow trucks had dragged the semi on its side out of the ditch and onto the pavement. Crews were attaching cables in preparation for tipping the truck back onto its wheels.
Traffic is being detoured around the crash site on Driftwood Drive and Happy Hollow Road.
Devries estimated the highway will be closed until 1 or 2 p.m. Friday.
The crash remains under investigation.
This story will be updated.