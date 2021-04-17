JANESVILLE
Highway 51 was shut down Saturday afternoon after a traffic crash on Janesville's south side.
Two people were being extricated from their vehicles, emergency communications indicated.
The accident was reported at 3:23 p.m. Saturday on Highway 51 and Knilans Road. Police re-opened the highway around 7 p.m.
One of the injured was transported by a UW Health helicopter. Another was taken by ambulance.
The number of injured people was not reported. Janesville police news release indicated more than one medical helicopter was called to the scene.
A pickup truck and a minivan could be seen with extensive damage.
"We do not have any additional details to share at this time," Janesville police said in the news release Saturday night. "As the investigation unfolds, we will provide additional information."