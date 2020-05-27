Part of Highway 50 in Walworth County will be closed for bridge work over Jackson Creek at the Delavan Lake Inlet starting Monday, June 8, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The department will coordinate the three-week project, which includes repairs and resurfacing of the bridge deck and resurfacing of the approach pavement, according to a news release.

Highway 50 will be closed to all traffic from the intersection with Interstate 43 to the intersection with Highway 67, but local access will be available up to the closure at the bridge, the release states. Through traffic can detour on Highway 67 and I-43.

The highway is scheduled to be reopened by June 27.