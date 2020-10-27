JANESVILLE

Highway 14/Humes Road lanes under Interstate 90/39 will close overnight for bridge removal work, according to a state Department of Transportation construction update.

Crews will continue to remove the southbound interstate bridge from 7 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. One lane of traffic in each direction will close, according to the release.

Additionally, all westbound lanes will close overnight Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 to 29. One eastbound lane will remain open during construction work, according to the release.

For more information about the Interstate expansion project, visit facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.