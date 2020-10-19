JANESVILLE

Demolition of the old Interstate 90/39 bridge over Highway 14/Humes Road will affect local traffic and bus routes starting Tuesday, according to a city news release.

Highway 14 is scheduled for closure from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, while crews demolish the existing southbound bridge.

During demolition, the Janesville Transit System's Nightside Milton bus route will be detoured during its evening stops at 7:15, 8:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Three bus stops will not be serviced during the closure, including No. 340 at the corner of Pontiac Drive and Highway 14, No. 331 at Pine Tree Plaza and No. 180 at the Mercyhealth North Clinic.

Alternate bus stops are available near Van Galder Bus and at Walmart, according to the release.

For more information about bus routes, call the Janesville Transit System at 608-755-3150.