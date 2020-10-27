JANESVILLE

Two lanes of Highway 14/Humes Road will close overnight Tuesday under Interstate 90/39 for bridge removal work, according to a state Department of Transportation construction update.

Crews will continue to remove the southbound Interstate bridge from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. One lane of traffic in each direction will be closed, according to the release.

All westbound lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. One eastbound lane will remain open during construction work, according to the release.

For more information about the Interstate expansion project, visit facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.