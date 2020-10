JANESVILLE

The Highway 14/Humes Road closure near Interstate 90/39 that had scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The street now will close nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on these dates:

Wednesday to Thursday, Oct. 21-22.

Thursday to Friday, Oct. 22-23.

Monday to Tuesday, Oct. 26-27.

For more information, visit facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.