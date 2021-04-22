LAKE GENEVA
Work is scheduled to begin the week of April 26 on a $7.2 million state contract to improve multiple bridges on Highway 12 in Walworth County.
The construction will focus on the segment of Highway 12 from Highway 50 in Lake Geneva to County H in Genoa City, according to a news release from the Walworth County Public Works Department.
Bridge locations scheduled to receive updates are Highway 12 at Highway 50, Townline Road, Bloomfield Road, Clover Road, Pell Lake Drive, County U, Nippersink Creek and County B, according to the release.
The work will include bridge redecking, structure overlays, concrete surface repairs, girder painting, upgrades to guardrails and paving along Pell Lake Drive.
Those areas will remain open to traffic, but crews will use lane closures and crossover traffic patterns to complete the projects. Drivers should follow signs and slow down near work sites, according to the release.
The work is weather dependent and subject to change but is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/12bridges.