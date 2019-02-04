TOWN OF FULTON
High water was reported Monday on County F south of Edgerton, from North Ritch Circle to North Willie Road near the Rock River, according to Rock County’s high water map.
County officials strongly encourage motorists to avoid roads with high water.
No other roads were reported to have high-water issues as of Monday morning. County officials said they would continue updating the online map with high-water locations as reports come in.
