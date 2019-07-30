JANESVILLE

Rock County is likely suffering from an increase in opioid overdoses for the same reasons Milwaukee and Dane counties are—a “bad batch” of heroin, probably laced with fentanyl.

The Rock County Heroin Task Force issued an alert Monday, citing information from the Rock County Public Health Department.

The department saw an increase of “potential opioid-related overdose hospitalizations” in the two weeks from July 15-29.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner reported 14 overdose deaths from Friday through Sunday.

Dane County authorities issued an alert last week after six overdoses were reported at hospitals July 14-22, according to news reports.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department, however, saw no overdose deaths over the weekend or yet this week, Director of Operations Barry Irmen said.

Rock County Health Department epidemiologist Nick Zupan emailed the task force Monday and asked that the information be widely distributed, said Erin Davis, task force member and executive director of Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change.

Zupan said Tuesday he receives information on potential opioid overdoses involved in Rock County hospital admissions and emergency-room visits, and the recent numbers are higher than usual.

Zupan said normal for Rock County would be a “small handful” of such cases over 14 days, and that number increased for July 15-29.

Janesville police Officer Chad Woodman, whose job is to help drug users recover, said he saw four overdoses last week, one of them resulting in the death of an 18-year-old.

“When I see that many come in in that timeframe, based on where we were at two weeks ago, it’s a pretty good indicator of heroin with a higher amount of fentanyl than usual,” Woodman said.

Heidi Van Kirk of Rock River Recovery Network, a new nonprofit that aims to improve local drug treatment, said she heard of a case of a user who thought the “heroin” he bought looked different and asked his dealer, who replied, “Honestly, I don’t even know what’s in it anymore.”

The man used the drug, anyway, overdosed and was revived with Narcan, Van Kirk said.

Local recovery coach Mike Kelly said one woman recovering from opioid addiction didn’t even know she had taken opioids. Turns out, the cocaine she was snorting was laced with fentanyl.

“So even the folks who are trying to stay away from heroin are getting hit with it,” Kelly said.

Zupan and Davis both said the problem could be tied to a “bad batch” of illicit opioids.

Zupan said the batch could be more potent than normal, or other substances could be part of a lethal mix of drugs sold on the street.

Fentanyl, a group of opioid drugs often manufactured illegally, has been tied to large numbers of overdose deaths nationwide, including all 14 overdose deaths in Janesville in 2017.

Fentanyl is said to be 50 times more potent than heroin.

Zupan would not reveal the number of recent Rock County cases, saying that privacy restrictions in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, don’t allow the release of data points if the numbers are less than 15 to 20.

Zupan said he is frustrated by the rule and would like to share more information, but people can lose their jobs for violating the federal law.

It’s important for people to react quickly and call 911 in the event of an overdose, so first responders can start treatment, Zupan said.

Signs of an opioid overdose include:

• Body feels clammy to the touch

• Extremely pale face

• Extremely small pupils

• Gurgling noises

• Limp body

• Purple or blue colored fingernails or lips

• Slow or stopped breathing or heartbeat

• Unable to be awakened

• Unable to speak

• Vomiting

Woodman sees some possible hope that the opioid epidemic is easing locally. Last year, Janesville averaged about one fatal and four nonfatal overdoses per month, and so far this year, the average is not quite three overdoses.

Woodman guesses people are using smaller amounts and local recovery initiatives are making an impact.