Hedberg Public Library will offer curbside pickup starting Monday, April 27.

Residents can bring home up to 10 library items between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the library, 316 S. Main St.

To reserve items, patrons should call 608-758-6600 or email curbside@hedbergpubliclibrary.org. Online holds through the catalog will not be available.

When retrieving items using the drive-up service, residents should:

  • Park in the library’s circle drive and stay in the car with windows closed.
  • Call 608-758-6600 to alert staff.
  • Have library card or photo ID ready to show through closed passenger window.
  • Staff will put items in rear passenger seat or trunk.

For walk-up services, patrons should:

  • Walk to the library’s lower-level double doors.
  • Call 608-758-6600 to alert staff.
  • Have library card or photo ID ready for staff to see through glass door.
  • Step back six feet from door so staff may place items on the ground.
  • Wait until doors close to collect items.

Residents can return library items using the external drop-box on the south side of the covered parking lot. Staff will not accept items for return through curbside pickup.

For questions about pickup or services, call 608-758-6600 to leave a message or email questions@hedbergpubliclibrary.org.

For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.

