JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library will offer curbside pickup starting Monday, April 27.
Residents can bring home up to 10 library items between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the library, 316 S. Main St.
To reserve items, patrons should call 608-758-6600 or email curbside@hedbergpubliclibrary.org. Online holds through the catalog will not be available.
When retrieving items using the drive-up service, residents should:
- Park in the library’s circle drive and stay in the car with windows closed.
- Call 608-758-6600 to alert staff.
- Have library card or photo ID ready to show through closed passenger window.
- Staff will put items in rear passenger seat or trunk.
For walk-up services, patrons should:
- Walk to the library’s lower-level double doors.
- Call 608-758-6600 to alert staff.
- Have library card or photo ID ready for staff to see through glass door.
- Step back six feet from door so staff may place items on the ground.
- Wait until doors close to collect items.
Residents can return library items using the external drop-box on the south side of the covered parking lot. Staff will not accept items for return through curbside pickup.
For questions about pickup or services, call 608-758-6600 to leave a message or email questions@hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.