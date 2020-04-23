JANESVILLE

Hedberg Public Library will offer curbside pickup starting Monday, April 27.

Residents can bring home up to 10 library items between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the library, 316 S. Main St.

To reserve items, patrons should call 608-758-6600 or email curbside@hedbergpubliclibrary.org. Online holds through the catalog will not be available.

When retrieving items using the drive-up service, residents should:

Park in the library’s circle drive and stay in the car with windows closed.

Call 608-758-6600 to alert staff.

Have library card or photo ID ready to show through closed passenger window.

Staff will put items in rear passenger seat or trunk.

For walk-up services, patrons should:

Walk to the library’s lower-level double doors.

Call 608-758-6600 to alert staff.

Have library card or photo ID ready for staff to see through glass door.

Step back six feet from door so staff may place items on the ground.

Wait until doors close to collect items.

Residents can return library items using the external drop-box on the south side of the covered parking lot. Staff will not accept items for return through curbside pickup.

For questions about pickup or services, call 608-758-6600 to leave a message or email questions@hedbergpubliclibrary.org.

For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.