JANESVILLE

The Hedberg Public Library and its express mall branch are planning to close for three weeks starting Monday to help prevent any spread of COVD-19, according to a news release Saturday.

The library plans to reopen Monday, April 6 with its regular hours, the release states.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Some limited services will continue, “As the situation allows,” according to the release. Those include:

Librarians are available via calling 608-758-6600 to help with research and resource questions, such as what library resources can be accessed from home.

People can call the same number to place an item on hold (which can also be done online) or arrange a curbside pickup.

The library has other online services, such as downloadable eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, databases and other research tools (some of which might require library cards).

Updates on all this will be shared on the library’s website—hedbergpubliclibrary.org.

