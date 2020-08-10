The Rock County Public Health Department on Monday reported 40 fewer known active cases of COVID-19 than Thursday, with the total well below 200, which has been rare in recent weeks.

There are 167 known and active cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, down from 207 on Thursday, according to health department data.

Nine new cases were reported Monday, bringing the county's total of confirmed cases to 1,441.

The number of daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 has also dropped, from a July peak of 14 reported July 17 to three reported Monday, according to the data.

No new deaths have been reported since July 27, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Twenty-six county residents have died from COVID-19.

Beloit continues to house the largest number of confirmed cases in the county with 683, but the number of cases has been growing more quickly in Janesville, where 585 cases have been confirmed.

Janesville saw 73 new cases in the last week compared to Beloit's 45, according to health department data.

Beloit started the pandemic with large numbers of confirmed cases that has since mostly plateaued.

Other Rock County communities report the following numbers of confirmed cases: