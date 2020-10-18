JANESVILLE

Harrison Elementary School has shut down face-to-face learning temporarily because some staff members have been forced into quarantine after they were determined to have had close contact with somebody who tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving the school understaffed.

The school district said Harrison’s lockout starts Monday and will continue until at least Oct. 30. The school will use Monday to transition to an online-only instruction model with virtual learning starting Tuesday, the district announced in a weekend news release.

Families of at-home Harrison students will be allowed to pick up their child’s iPad and charging cord from noon to 3 p.m. Monday at a drive-thru at the school’s main entrance.

The district added that parents will have to connect virtually or by phone for parent-teacher conferences that were scheduled to be at Harrison on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 21 and 22. Parents will get more details emailed to them by their child’s homeroom teacher, according to the news release.