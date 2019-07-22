181214_FAIR
This drone photo shows the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds from above during the 2017 Rock County 4-H Fair in Janesville.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

Janesville police warned fairgoers about city parking restrictions as the Rock County 4-H Fair gets underway this week.

Side residential streets are popular parking places for fairgoers, but a city ordinance forbids parking:

  • Within 15 feet of an intersection or crosswalk.
  • On the terrace or sidewalk.
  • Within 4 feet of an alley or driveway.
  • In a public alley.
  • In a loading zone.
  • In front of/within 5 feet of a curbside mailbox.
  • Within 30 feet of an approach to a traffic-regulating sign or signal.
  • Anywhere traffic is obstructed.
  • Any location where restriction is designated.

To report a parking violation, call the Rock County Communication Center’s non-emergency number, 608-757-2244.

The fair runs through Sunday.

