JANESVILLE
Janesville police warned fairgoers about city parking restrictions as the Rock County 4-H Fair gets underway this week.
Side residential streets are popular parking places for fairgoers, but a city ordinance forbids parking:
- Within 15 feet of an intersection or crosswalk.
- On the terrace or sidewalk.
- Within 4 feet of an alley or driveway.
- In a public alley.
- In a loading zone.
- In front of/within 5 feet of a curbside mailbox.
- Within 30 feet of an approach to a traffic-regulating sign or signal.
- Anywhere traffic is obstructed.
- Any location where restriction is designated.
To report a parking violation, call the Rock County Communication Center’s non-emergency number, 608-757-2244.
The fair runs through Sunday.