JANESVILLE

Parts of Greendale and Somerset drives will close starting at 8 a.m. Monday, March 25, for utility improvements.

Closures span from Ruger Avenue to Woodhall Drive on Greendale Drive and from Windsor Lane to Greendale Drive on Somerset Drive, according to a city news release.

Both roads will remain closed until May 1. Crews will work on utility improvements before pavement resurfacing.

Local access will remain open during the closures.

For more information, call the Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3166.

