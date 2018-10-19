Follow The Gazette's sports staff for updates from tonight's high school football games.
Here's the games we're following tonight:
PLAYOFFS-FIRST ROUND
Division 1
(5) Kettle Moraine (5-4) at (4) Janesville Craig (6-3), 7 p.m.
(6) Badger (4-5) at (3) Mukwonago (5-4), 7 p.m.
Division 4
(7) Wautoma (6-3) at (2) Edgerton (8-1), 7 p.m.
(8) Beloit Turner (4-5) at (1) Lakeside Lutheran (8-1), 7 p.m.
