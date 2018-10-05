180818_VERJPFB02
Parker players get hyped up before their game against Verona on Friday, August 17, 2018, at Monterey Stadium in Janesville.

 Angela Major

Follow The Gazette's sports staff for updates from tonight's high school football games.

Here's the games we're watching tonight:

WEEK 8

Big Eight

Verona at Beloit Memorial

Madison West at Janesville Craig

La Follette at Madison East

Janesville Parker at Madison Memorial

Sun Prairie at Middleton

Rock Valley

Clinton at Turner

Big Foot at Brodhead/Juda

Whitewater at Edgerton

McFarland at Evansville/Albany

East Troy at Jefferson

Southern Lakes

Westosha Central at Delavan-Darien

Badger at Elkhorn

Union Grove at Waterford

Burlington at Wilmot

Badger South

Monroe at Edgewood

Milton at Fort Atkinson

Stoughton at Monona Grove

Oregon at Watertown

Trailways-Large

Parkview at Palmyra-Eagle

