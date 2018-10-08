We've all seen them: those houses in the neighborhood that embrace Halloween in all its spooky, gory, orange-and-black splendor.
They might take a gentle approach with twinkling lights and pumpkins. Or they might go full gore with gravestones, skeletons, ghouls, spiders—you get the picture.
The Gazette is looking for houses that scream "Halloween." To nominate one, send the address—and homeowner contact information if available—to Shannon Hebbe at shebbe@gazettextra.com by Friday, Oct. 19. For more information, call 608-755-8267.
