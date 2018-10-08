171228_AW_PICS07
Trick-or-treaters visit the decorated home of Jeff and Chris Kessler on the west side of Janesville Tuesday, Oct. 31. Jeff Kessler estimated it took him 30 hours to decorate the home, including the 8 hours he spent on Halloween day preparing for the big night.

 Anthony Wahl

We've all seen them: those houses in the neighborhood that embrace Halloween in all its spooky, gory, orange-and-black splendor.

They might take a gentle approach with twinkling lights and pumpkins. Or they might go full gore with gravestones, skeletons, ghouls, spiders—you get the picture.

The Gazette is looking for houses that scream "Halloween." To nominate one, send the address—and homeowner contact information if available—to Shannon Hebbe at shebbe@gazettextra.com by Friday, Oct. 19. For more information, call 608-755-8267.

