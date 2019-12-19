JANESVILLE

Subscribers to The Gazette who pay for subscriptions via automatic deduction will notice a change in the payment description on their bank card and bank draft charges.

Where drafts previously noted "Bliss Communications" or "The Janesville Gazette," they now will say "APG Media of WI," said Pam Schmoldt, Adams Publishing Group regional director of financial operations.

This is one of the processes that continue to be updated following The Gazette's sale earlier in the year to APG Media, Schmoldt said.

"This change was recently implemented and is causing concern for customers," Schmoldt said. "We would like to ensure them that APG Media of WI includes The Gazette and several other area newspapers, including the Beloit Daily News, Milton Courier, Daily Jefferson County Union, Watertown Daily Times and other Hometown Newspaper Group newspapers."