EDGERTON

A leaking heating and cooling unit prompted authorities to evacuate Edgerton High School on Tuesday afternoon. Kindergarten students, who have been using the high school building were also evacuated.

At 1:20 p.m., the fire department was called to the school after a staff member smelled natural gas in the library, said Fire Division Chief Brandon Whitmore.

Firefighters walked through the school with equipment designed to detect natural gas, but the equipment didn't find anything, Whitmore said.

The gas leak eventually was located on the high school roof, where a cracked pipe on an HVAC unit was leaking. Alliant Energy was able to fix the pipe, and classes resumed at the high school, Whitmore said.

A ladder truck and personnel from the Milton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Tuesday night's basketball game will be played as usual, school officials said.

This story was changed to reflect new information. The elementary school was not evacuated.