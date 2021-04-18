JANESVILLE
The deadline to submit nominations for the YWCA Rock County's Women of Distinction and Young Women of Distinction awards is Friday, April 23.
The awards recognize women, young women, and businesses or organizations that are outstanding role models.
Nominations must be submitted by 4 p.m. Friday.
Forms are available online at ywcarockcounty.org/2021-ywca-rock-county-women-of-distinction-2. People can request a paper form by calling 608-752-5445, ext. 206.
For more information, contact Kari Dray at 608-752-5445, ext. 206, or kdray@ywcarockco.com.