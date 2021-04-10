JANESVILLE
Rock County is offering free rides to those in need of getting to their vaccine appointments during the week, according to a news release shared by the Rock County Council on Aging.
The rides are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Rock County specialized transit partnered with the county's health department to provide the rides, according to the release.
To schedule an appointment, call the vaccine transportation hotline at 211. Vehicle availability might vary.