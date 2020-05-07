JANESVILLE

The free mask drive held today is currently out of face masks, according to a city news release.

More than 300 masks were handed out to residents during the drive, which was supposed to last until 1 p.m., according to the release.

The city is working with the United Way Blackhawk Region's Sew Connected Mask Warriors to restock supplies in time for the next free drive Thursday, May 14.

Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until masks run out.

For questions or more information, call the Community Support Hotline at 608-373-6027 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.