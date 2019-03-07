FORT ATKINSON

Authorities are asking the public to help locate a teen girl reported missing from the Fort Atkinson area.

Fort Atkinson police Thursday evening issued an "endangered missing person alert" for Summer R. Zimdars, 16, Fort Atkinson.

Police said in the alert that Zimdars has been missing since late May 2018. Relatives have been in contact with her during that time, authorities said.

Authorities believe Zimdars could be in the Whitewater, Madison, Antigo, Stevens Point, West Bend or Milwaukee areas.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. Identifying characteristics include piercings in her nose and tongue.

Anyone with information on Zimdars and her whereabouts is being asked to call Fort Atkinson police Capt. Jeff Davis at 920-563-7777.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse